Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Sunday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Spring Olympics appearing less likely

Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021.

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had left open the possibility of spring dates after announcing Tuesday that the Tokyo Games would be postponed.

The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee’s executive board meets.

Italy’s sports minister to extend ban on events

Italy’s sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through all of April.

The current nationwide lockdown is due to expire on Friday but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.

Minister Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian daily La Repubblica that talks about restarting the Serie A soccer league on May 3 are “unrealistic.”

He adds: “[On Monday] I will propose extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I’ll extend the measure to training — an area where we hadn’t intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics.”

Some clubs like Lazio and Napoli had been pushing to restart training as soon as this week.

At least 15 Serie A players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.