Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Thursday | CBC Sports

Heavyweight title defence could take place in July

Soccer resumes in Belarus

Diamond League postpones meet scheduled for August

Paris Saint-Germain has been declared French league champion after the soccer season ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows the French government’s decision to call off the soccer and rugby leagues in the country because of the virus.

The top two divisions in French soccer had 10 rounds of matches left to play. PSG led second-place Marseille by 12 points and played one game less.

Joshua could fight without fans in title defence

Anthony Joshua’s first fight as the restored world heavyweight champion could take place in front of no spectators.

British boxing’s governing body told promoters on Thursday it hopes to be able to have shows back from July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially, though, Bouts are expected to be held without fans, meaning Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev — the first since the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in December — would surely be switched from its planned venue, the stadium of English soccer club Tottenham which can hold more than 60,000 spectators.

The Joshua-Pulev fight had been scheduled for June 20 before being pushed back to an as-yet-unconfirmed date because of the pandemic. A rearranged date of July 25 has been touted.

Fans allowed as soccer season underway in Belarus

A new women’s soccer season has started in Belarus after it was initially delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The season started with a game between Dynamo-BGUFK and the Belarus national under-19 team. The under-19 team competes in the league alongside club squads.

Fans were allowed to attend the game for free but fewer than 100 were in the stands at the stadium in Minsk.

Belarus is the only country in Europe playing professional soccer during the pandemic. The men’s league started last month and the women’s league had been scheduled to start on April 16 but was delayed by two weeks because of suspicions that players had contact with people who had the virus.

Belarus national soccer federation spokesman Alexander Aleinik tells The Associated Press that “tests did not confirm the virus for any of the players.”

Diamond League forced to shuffle track schedule again

The Diamond League track meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, won’t happen as scheduled on Aug. 20.

Organizers of the Athletissima say they are now looking at “alternative options and formats that could still be considered in order to offer athletes the possibility to compete.”

Switzerland’s government has prohibited gatherings of more than 1,000 people until the end of August.

Athletissima organizers say “it is currently impossible to allow a high number of people to gather in a confined area.”

The first eight track meets on the Diamond League circuit have been postponed. Lausanne was the fifth in order of the seven left on the calendar.