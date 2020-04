Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Wednesday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Track and field worlds moved to July 2022

The track and field world championships on Wednesday were rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022, the first major sports event to be repositioned in the wake of the 12-month postponement of the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which draws around 1,800 athletes from more than 200 countries, will still be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which was expanded and remodeled for the event that was originally supposed to take place in August 2021.

Instead of simply pushing back the worlds by a year, the new dates were chosen to co-ordinate with other major events set for 2022. The Commonwealth Games, which draws athletes from more than 70 countries in a wide array of sports, are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 7. The European track championships are set for Aug. 11-21.

“This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

It will mark the first outdoor world championships held in the United States, and will be the first worlds to be held in an even-numbered year. They had been held in odd numbered years since they started in 1983.