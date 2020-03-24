Coronavirus impact: BigBasket site crash after abnormal surge in demand

Online food and grocery store BigBasket has witnessed a crash in its server due to the overwhelming number of orders placed amid country-wide lockdown due to novel coronavirus, as per media reports. Due to the indefinite lockdown, many citizens are ordering via digital platforms to stock up the ration supplies.

According to the company, over the past few days, BigBasket has faced an unprecedented surge in orders and traffic, which has put a corresponding load on their tech systems. As a result, BigBasket’s website and app have been intermittently failing to load for some customers, as per media reports.

After the crash, the company has decided to limit access to services to only existing customers. BigBasket told media, “We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website to existing customers only. Please try again in a few hours.” The company also noted that its teams are working on fixing the issue so that customers can place their orders as usual.

While putting restrictions on all services, Centre has not restricted sales of essential supplies including ration. It has also asked people not to buy commodities out of panic.

Another online platform m.Paani that claims to empower local retailers to take their shops online, has also recorded 20 per cent growth in the consumer base and a 30 per cent increase in the retail services amid the coronavirus epidemic. According to the company’s official release, Over 75,000 grocery and daily goods retailers based out of the Indian metropolis, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, have doubled their sales in the past 15 days.