Coronavirus impacts on youth raised

coronavirus,

The Tasmanian Children’s Commissioner has spoken out on the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the lives of the state’s young people. Leanne McLean said while some saw the changes to education and lifestyle as necessary, others were struggling. “Some feel isolated from their friends or they’re missing their normal social engagements and activities,” she said. “Some are living in families affected by job losses. “They may have even lost their own job.” Ms McLean said some restrictions had made life more stressful and more unsafe for some Tasmanian children and young people. “For some, COVID-19 means they are forced to spend more time in households where family violence, drugs or alcohol dominate,” she said. “Tragically, lockdowns can also present opportunities for child abusers to harm children.” Ms McLean said changes to schooling arrangements meant children did not have the usual face-to-face access to teachers or support staff to talk about incidents or concerns. “Support and intervention services including child safety services have also had to change their approach, minimising face-to-face activities to essential situations only,” she said. “These changes all have the potential to compromise the wellbeing of children.” All this combined meant changes to oversight of young people were needed, Ms McLean said. “Significant investments into family violence support services, mental health services and child safety services have been announced at federal and state levels – all of which are very welcome,” she said. “However, how this money is put to use, how responses are designed and implemented and how we track the impact on the lives of vulnerable or disadvantaged children and young people will be the real measure of our success.” Ms McLean said she would monitor the short, medium and long-term effects of the pandemic on children and young people with a focus on the needs of those who are vulnerable or disadvantaged.

