Coronavirus in India Live Updates | Coronavirus Latest News in India State Wise | | Total Covid 19 Cases in India Today on 8th April | Coronavirus India Count Live, Covid 19 India Tracker Lockdown

Reuters image

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live Updates: Total coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5000-mark, including the death toll of 149. According to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are 4643 active COVID-19 cases in India. So far, 401 coronavirus patients have been cured or discharged. Unfortunately, 149 people have died due to deadly COVID-19 which has infected over a million people around the world. Maharashtra became the first state in India to record over 1000 coronavirus positive cases. Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are two of the most affected states in the country. While India is currently under a 21-day complete lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, there were talks that the central government was considering to extend the lockdown period following suggestions provided by the state governments and experts. However, the central government has categorically stated that no decision has been taken so far and advised everyone not to “speculate”. As the cases continue to rise in India as well as around the world, the research for coronavirus vaccine and COVID-19 medicine is underway.

