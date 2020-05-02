Coronavirus India Cases LIVE Updates: Lockdown Guidelines for Red, Orange, Green Zones | Coronavirus Latest News Updates State Wise Today| Narendra Modi address to Nation | Coronavirus Vaccine

Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates (State-Wise), Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News

Coronavirus India Updates (State-Wise), Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is inching towards the 40,000-mark. Data provided by the Union Health Ministry showed that at least 1,233 people have died due to COVID-19 so far across the country, including 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the update on Saturday evening, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 37,776, after a record jump of 2,411 cases in the last 24 hours. Is some positive news, a total of 10,017 people have recovered. Nearly 10 lakh tests have been conducted so far across India, the ministry said.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown by two weeks from May 4, with a new set of guidelines to be functional for different zones and hotspots.

