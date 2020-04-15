Coronavirus India Latest News Today LIVE Updates| Lockdown Guidelines, Rules | Total Corona cases in India Today State Wise List | Covid 19 Tracker India | Coronavirus Map, Vaccine, Death Toll

Coronavirus COVID-19 LIVE updates: During his address to the nation, PM Modi is likely to reveal the strategy to fight the unprecedented health crisis which has infected over 190 countries.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India Live Updates: The nationwide coronavirus lockdown will continue till May 3. In a televised address on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said more stringent steps will be taken for the next one week to check spread of COVID-19. States, where the possibility of Coronavirus spread will be less, maybe granted some relief from stringent lockdown after April 20. New guidelines for lockdown will be released today. According to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health, the total COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 10,500-mark with current numbers at 10,815. In India, there are 9272 active cases, 1189 coronavirus positive patients have been cured and one has been migrated. So far, 353 COVID-19 positive patients have died in India due to the deadly virus, as per the information shared by the Central government.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 602 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds have been prepared, in coordination with states. This number is being augmented continuously, it added.

States like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana have already extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of COVID-19. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are the worst-affected states in terms of coronavirus positive cases and COVID-19 deaths. You can also check coronavirus India state wise list on the official website of the government at https://www.mohfw.gov.in

