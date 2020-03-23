Coronavirus India latest updates: cases rise to 415, PM Narendra Modi urges people to follow lockdown advisories | India News – Times of India

Here is a look at the latest updates on the spread of

and around the world —

Total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country on Monday morning rose to 415 with seven deaths, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

PM Narendra Modi says Many people are not taking lockdown seriously

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों… https://t.co/1ZjxxQpOPS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1584938184000

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday evening imposed a partial shutdown in most parts of the country as the death toll from the novel coronavirus reached seven and the number of positive cases touched 415. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people to strictly adhere to the lockdown advisories. The Union government has asked the states to initiate legal action against the violators.“Still some people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please protect yourself and your family and follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to enforce the rules and regulations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The government has advised the states to take strict legal action against people not adhering to the lockdown advisories.

Equity indices plunges as lockdowns escalated

Equity indices plunged on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex diving more than 3,200 points as lockdowns escalated to curb the deadly coronavirus spread. Earlier trading was halted for 45 minutes after sensex plunged by around 3,000 points. After resuming trade, the sensex fell over 3,200 points and Nifty below 7,900-levels.

3 deaths, 68 new cases on Sunday

The Covid-19 infection claimed three more lives in the country on Sunday, taking the toll from the disease to seven, even as states continued to report a high number of cases, which have now touched 415.

On Sunday, 68 new cases were reported by 14 states in all, the second highest for a single day after 77 cases reported on Saturday. Bihar became the 22nd state to be affected by Covid-19 in the country with three confirmed cases and one death reported on Sunday.

Number of cases in Maharashtra rise to 89

The number of cases rose to 89. Fifeteen more cases were reported since Sunday evening. CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered all private offices (barring stock exchanges, clearing corporations and related entities) and commercial establishments (save for essential services) in Mumbai (including satellite cities), Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur to be shut till March 31. He stopped short of shutting down public transport in Mumbai, saying it is the lifeline for health workers fighting the contagion. All government offices will function at 25% capacity, he said.

‘No community spread in Maharashtra,’ asserts state health minister

“I want to make it very clear that we have not entered the community spread phase. There are total 89 positive Coronavirus cases in the state including 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

Delhi shuts, no movement of vehicles between city & NCR

Delhi will be under a complete lockdown from 6am on Monday till the midnight of March 31, as part of strict measures to check the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

People engaged in non-essential services who are not going out to avail of essential services will not be allowed to travel even in private vehicles, the government said. Delhi’s border with Haryana and UP will be sealed.

“People who come out to provide or avail of essential services will be allowed on their self-declaration,” the order said. The government has clarified that no document will be sought from a person who is out to provide or avail of any essential service.

Officially or unofficially, India in lockdown

Even as the day-long nationwide “janata curfew” called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew to a close on Sunday evening, much of India came under a lockdown with most state governments extending total public transport shutdown and other restrictions for varying periods to fight the spread of Covid-19.

While many governments brought entire states or Union territories under the lockdown, some others ordered that those districts which have reported Covid-19 cases will continue to remain shut. However, essential services like hospitals, telecom, pharmacies, grocery, milk and vegetable shops to remain open.

In Mumbai, the administration swung into action immediately after the “janata curfew” with the police virtually imposing a curfew till 5am on Monday. According to the police order, “presence or movement of one or more persons is prohibited” in the limits of Mumbai city. The railways have also announced cancellation of all local trains on Central and Western Railway, while Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in all urban areas.

According to the health ministry, at least 82 districts in 23 states of the country were shut by 8pm on Sunday.

No ‘indiscriminate testing’, breaking chain is key: Govt

After expanding its testing policy to all hospitalised patients with pneumonia or severe flu symptoms, the government said its strategy remained adequate and there was no need for “indiscriminate testing” as isolation and breaking the chain of transmission were the key to containing the spread of Covid-19 in India.

India’s approach to testing will remain largely focused on symptomatic cases with travel history or those who have come in contact with positive cases. The travel history and home or institutional quarantine list is, however, fairly extensive even as all international arrivals have been suspended till March 31 when the situation will be reviewed.

Nation says thanks with ‘taalis & thaalis’

India’s gratitude to its foot soldiers in the fight against the novel coronavirus on Sunday found expression in a choreographed yet chaotic nationwide chorus of clapping, clanging of utensils and conch shells being blown as the “janata curfew” that had started 10 hours earlier entered its final lap.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted his approval by tagging a video clip of his mother Heeraben beating a plate in her Gandhinagar house. “With the blessings of crores of mothers like you, the doctors, nurses, medical staff, police personnel, security personnel, sanitation workers and members of the media fighting coronavirus are encouraged,” he wrote.

More than 335,000 people affected from coronavirus

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,600 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 335,000. Leaders in the U.S. are hammering out a rescue package that could be worth nearly $2 trillion, while the death toll in Italy soars again.

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO

Countries can’t simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Sunday. “What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Mike Ryan said.

Over 400 die of coronavirus in US, confirmed infections jump to nearly 34,000

The US has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the total confirmed infections jumping to nearly 34,000 while over 400 fatalities were recorded, even as one in every three Americans has been told to stay home.

According to Worldometer, a website which compiles new cases of COVID-19, till Sunday evening at least 33,546 Americans, including Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul, were confirmed infected with coronavirus while the death toll increased to 419.