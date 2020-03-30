CORONAVIRUS INDIA LATEST UPDATES | CORONAVIRUS CASES | CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS DELHI MUMBAI BENGAL CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Medics from Rs 1 clinic conduct a door-to-door thermal screening of residents, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Allaying fears of an extension of the coronavirus lockdown in India, the Central government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came into force last Tuesday midnight. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba denied reports in the media which speculated that the government could extend the lockdown, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India crossed 1000-mark on Sunday. With fresh deaths being reported from different states, the death toll climbed to 29 and the total number of cases rose to 1071, including 901 active cases, 100 cured/discharged/migrated people, as per the Union Health Ministry’s report at 10.30 AM Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, sought the nation’s forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said “we have to win … and we will definitely win the battle” against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus that has claimed 29 lives in India so far. He also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus.

The Union Government has been maintaining that there is no evidence that India has entered Stage 3, or the stage of community transmission, even as the country has been placed under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Globally, the COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 634,000, and the death toll is close to 30,000, WHO said.

Financial Express brings to you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.