Coronavirus – India Likely To Clear Key Drug Hydroxychloroquine Export Amid Global Pressure
New Delhi:
Amid rising pressure to allow exports of an anti-malarial drug being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to take a decision tomorrow and clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, sources have told NDTV.
Last month, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat COVID-19 patients.
There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious, sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.
Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications undergoing testing as a potential treatment for patients with the disease. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the medicine.
American President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow exports of hydroxychloroquine amid a shortage in the US.
On Sunday, the government held an inter-ministerial meeting and again met on Monday to assess the domestic requirement for the anti-malarial drug.
“We have decided to go ahead with export of the drug after the Health Ministry gives its total domestic requirement plus 25 per cent extra to ensure buffer stocks are available,” a senior government official told NDTV.
The export of the drug will be on a case-to-case basis based on the requests from foreign countries and their diplomatic ties with India, the source said.
“The US tops the list and there are request from around 6-7 countries like Brazil and Spain. The Ministry of External Affairs will take a call on which country should be prioritised,” he added.
The formal decision to export will be taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Empowered Group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said.
India has already banned the export of most diagnostic testing kits, ventilators, sanitizers and personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing used in the fight against the virus, which has so far infected more than 4,000 people and killed over 100 in the country.
The ban came after India curbed the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them, including Paracetamol – a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen. Some of those restrictions have since been relaxed.
(With inputs from agencies)
World
12,89,413Cases
9,48,435Active
2,70,381Recovered
70,597Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,89,413 and 70,597 have died; 9,48,435 are active cases and 2,70,381 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 7:33 pm.
India
4,281 704Cases
3,851 632Active
319 44Recovered
111 28Deaths
In India, there are 4,281 confirmed cases including 111 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,851 and 319 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm.
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|
DistrictCases
Mumbai209
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Thane16
Nagpur15
Ahmednagar12
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara3
Aurangabad2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*351
|
748 258
|
647 223
|
56 14
|
45 21
|
DistrictCases
Chennai79
Coimbatore48
Tirunelveli31
Dindigul27
Erode25
Namakkal22
Theni15
Madurai13
Karur12
Tiruchirappalli10
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur9
Salem8
Villupuram8
Thiruvallur7
Thoothukudi6
Cuddalore6
Tiruvannamalai6
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar5
Nagapattinam5
Kanniyakumari5
Kanchipuram5
Vellore4
Thanjavur2
Ramanathapuram2
The Nilgiris2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*194
|
571 86
|
558 82
|
8 2
|
5 2
|
DistrictCases
South86
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi4
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*362
|
523 20
|
497 19
|
19 1
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*206
|
321 52
|
280 50
|
34 2
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Kasaragod108
Kannur43
Ernakulam19
Pathanamthitta14
Thiruvananthapuram10
Malappuram8
Kozhikode6
Thrissur6
Idukki5
Palakkad5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Details Awaited*81
|
314 8
|
257 2
|
55 6
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*223
|
305 78
|
281 75
|
21 2
|
3 1
|
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur19
Jhunjhunu11
Tonk9
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bharatpur4
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Nagaur1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*144
|
274 74
|
253 74
|
21
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*216
|
226 36
|
222 34
|
1
|
3 2
|
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*80
|
165
|
156
|
0
|
9
|
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban47
Mysuru20
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad6
Kalaburagi5
Ballari4
Udupi3
Belagavi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Bagalkot1
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*24
|
151 7
|
135 7
|
12
|
4
|
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar5
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*64
|
144 22
|
110 17
|
22 4
|
12 1
|
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*54
|
109 3
|
103 3
|
4
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Gurugram29
Faridabad9
Palwal6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Ambala2
Panchkula2
Nuh2
Bhiwani1
Hisar1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*22
|
84 25
|
58 25
|
25
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*45
|
80
|
67
|
10
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar13
Amritsar6
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana4
Mansa2
Faridkot1
Patiala1
Pathankot1
Details Awaited*18
|
76 19
|
66 15
|
4 3
|
6 1
|
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*17
|
32 2
|
31 2
|
0
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
|
26
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*19
|
26 4
|
22 2
|
4 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*18
|
21 1
|
19
|
2 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
|
18
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
|
13 7
|
10 6
|
2 1
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
|
10 1
|
2
|
8 5
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
|
4 1
|
4 1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0