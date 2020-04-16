Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus India Death Count Live, Covid-19 India Tracker Live News, State Wise Coronavirus Cases

The government has identified 170 hotspots across the country including all six metros. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: The number of Coronavirus positive cases reached 12,380 in India and the death toll stands at 414, the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The number of those who have recovered from the infection is 1,489. Maharashtra has the most number of cases – 3,081 and Delhi is on the second spot with 1,578 cases. Meanwhile, the Centre has released a list of 170 ‘hotspot districts’ which includes six metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Cities such as Jaipur and Agra are also in the list of places where number Coronavirus patients was high. The government said that out of the 170 hotspots, 47 shows cluster outbreaks.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown which started March 25. Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a 21-day lockdown till April 14, however, it was extended till May 3 now virus cases continue to surge across the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that it supports India’s proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision,” news agency PTI quoted Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, saying during a press conference in Washington.

Check Coronavirus in India Live Updates, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus Lockdown India News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today and other related details here.