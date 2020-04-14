Coronavirus India LIVE UPDATES: Punjab CM asks PM to reconsider full wagers to workers; lockdown extended till May 3

Coronavirus (COVID-19): In its daily briefing Monday, the Union Health Ministry said no new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in 14 districts of the country in the last 14 days. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

On Monday, New Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise with over 350 cases. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2,000-mark. With 352 new cases, the state’s tally now stands at 2,334, of which 1,549 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. With nine new deaths, the toll in Mumbai hit 100 on Monday. (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

In its daily briefing, the Union Health Ministry said no new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in 14 districts of the country in the last 14 days. These include Gondia in Maharashtra, Raj Nand Gaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh, Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka, South Goa in Goa, Wayanad, Kottayam in Kerala, West Imphal in Manipur, Rajouri in J&K, Aizwal West in Mizoram, Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand, Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Two families of migrant labourers from Birwani district in Madhya Pradesh tried to return from Pune on Monday night, but were stopped on the Pune-Satara road. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide 10 kg grains per person free of cost to those who are vulnerable and to the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) till September this year.

