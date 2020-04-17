Coronavirus: Indian diaper brand turns to making reusable cotton masks on account of shortage

Superbottoms, a reusable diaper brand in India, is manufacturing cotton face masks in view of the face mask shortage on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 has resulted in a lack of face masks, which are essential in ensuring that one does not come in direct contact with the virus. The masks made by Superbottoms are reusable cloth face masks, are made with 100 percent cotton and have a pocket where one can insert a non-woven fabric as a filler. Around the world fashion brands like Dior, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, to name a few have been manufacturing masks at their facilities, while closer home designers Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta are playing their part in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus via funds, donations and masks. And Superbottoms is a welcome addition to this list as they ensure the masks are delivered to hospitals and other essential service providers in Mumbai on a no-profit basis. These masks have been supplied to patients in the critical care segment and to healthcare staff working in hospitals.

Before the coronavirus cases in India skyrocketed, the founder of Superbottoms, Pallavi Utagi was contacted by a doctor in a Kerala hospital, Dr Neelima CK, who seeing that there would be a shortage of masks in the market decided to contact Pallavi appealing to her to make cloth masks.

Commenting on the initiative, a Mumbai based doctor said, “There are some patients who are more vulnerable to catch the virus since they have head neck cancers and are usually on tracheostomies or orinasal feeding tubes. However, these masks will provide some kind of protection as these patients travel to hospitals for treatment.”

These reusable masks are not a replacement for N95 masks, which are used by medical professionals but are effective in preventing those who are suffering from cough and cold from spreading the same. According to an advisory issued by the health ministry of India, people who are not suffering from the medical conditions associated with coronavirus or having breathing difficulties have been advised to use the handmade reusable face masks, which have been proven as effective in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

If one is wondering how to maintain and clean these masks, microbiologist, Dr Nita Gangurde has recommended that these masks be washed in hot water every 24 hours.

