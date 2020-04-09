Coronavirus Is Threatening One of Government’s Most Ubiquitous Services: The Mail

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States Postal Service, with mail volume down by nearly a third already compared to same time last year and dropping quickly, as businesses drastically cut back on solicitations, advertisements and all kinds of letters that make up the bulk of mail service’s bottom line.

The falloff comes even as package delivery has surged — but not by nearly enough to offset the losses from mail volume.

The result, the Postal Service told Congress on Thursday, is a multibillion-dollar financial shortfall that could cause one of the government’s oldest and most reliable entities to run out of cash by the end of September and throw regular delivery into doubt at a time when Americans may still be trapped at home.

Megan J. Brennan, the postmaster general, told lawmakers on the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday that the agency believed it would need $25 billion in federal grants to cover lost revenue from the pandemic, plus an additional $25 billion to update aging infrastructure. Another $14 billion is needed to pay off long-term debt related to the Postal Service’s retirement benefits program along with $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing authority to weather the rapidly unfolding crisis, she said, according to officials familiar with the information she shared privately, who described it on condition of anonymity.