Coronavirus: Jos Buttler staying optimistic over IPL 2020

Jos Buttler remains hopeful the 2020 Indian Premier League season will still go ahead, even if an April 15 start date is looking increasingly unlikely.

The latest edition of the IPL was due to begin on March 29, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pushed the start date back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler, who was part of the England squad who flew home early from Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is due to play for Rajasthan Royals once again.

Appearing on a Sky Sports podcast with former internationals Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, the 29-year-old revealed he is yet to hear when – or indeed if – the tournament will start, but is optimistic even a shortened campaign may be possible this year.

“Nothing really at the moment,” he replied when asked by Hussain if he was aware of any further updates on the situation.

“We saw that initially that it is going to be postponed until April 15, but at the moment everything seems very indefinite. It’s hard to see this changing in the immediate future, so I don’t see that as a possibility.

“But, as we know, things can hopefully change for the positive as well.

“That’s such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully there becomes a situation where some of it – or a shortened tournament – can go ahead.”

England’s tour of Sri Lanka was cut short midway through a warm-up fixture ahead of the first of two Tests against their hosts.

Buttler and his team-mates are now at home instead, though the 29-year-old is capitalising on some unexpected time off during his busy schedule.

“For me, actually, I’m just trying to make the most of this time and give myself a bit of a break, a mental break, and enjoy some time at home,” he said.