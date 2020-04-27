Coronavirus latest updates: 1,396 cases & 48 deaths reported in last 24 hours in India | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: According to the latest update by the ministry of health and family welfare, 1,396 new cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s infection count reached 27,892 on Monday.

On Sunday, a total of 53 deaths due to coronavirus were reported from across the country, the second-highest so far after 54 the previous day, taking the national toll to 872.

On the brighter side, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease in the country has now touched 6,185. This means that nearly 22% of patients have now recovered.

Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus from India and around the world —

After a month of lockdown, Maha has 6 more districts in red

While 21 states reported an improvement in caseload in one or more districts at the end of the 30-day lockdown, most in Maharashtra went the other way—from green to orange or orange to red, under the Central coding system—thus qualifying for a further tightening of measures.

On April 15, there were 11 districts in Maharashtra in the red zone—these are the hotspots; 18 in the orange zone—these are non-hotspots but with cases; and 7 in the green zone, with no cases. By April 24, the situation had worsened: Maharashtra had 17 districts in the red zone, 16 in the orange zone, and three in the green zone.

Maharashtra crosses 8,000 cases just a day after 7,000 mark

As it recorded 440 new cases, the Covid-19 meter in the state crossed the 8,000 mark on Sunday with the needle coming to rest at 8,068 cases. Just a day before, the state’s tally had gone beyond the 7,000 mark to settle at 7,628 after the detection of 811 new cases, the highest in a single day anywhere in the country.

For the first time, the total novel coronavirus infections in the state made the journey between two 1,000 markers —7,000 and 8,000 —in just a day. The 6,000 mark and the 5,000 mark had come in two days, and the previous 1,000 jumps had come in four and six days. Another 19 lives were lost to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the state toll to 342.

Scattered migrant evacuation plans turn into an organised effort

Scattered initiatives to evacuate migrant workers, students and pilgrims stranded across the country on Sunday coalesced into a more coordinated action plan initiated by states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat even as Karnataka signalled its reluctance to jump right in, flagging the “risk” of immediately bringing back people stuck in Covid-endemic states as a “national issue”.

While Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik engaged with counterparts Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra and Vijay Rupani in Gujarat to work out a “safe and dignified exit plan” for migrant workers from his state, Karnataka said it would temporarily restrict itself to evacuating a batch of 272 students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota.

Delhi cases rise nearly 3-fold from last week’s average

Covid-19 infections in Delhi showed a major surge on Sunday, when the city reported 293 fresh cases after more than 10 days of relatively low figures, even as the worst-hit state, Maharashtra, registered a nearly 50% fall in new cases from Saturday’s record high numbers.

This was Delhi’s second-highest count of fresh cases in a single day (after 356 on April 13) and nearly three times higher than the average number of daily cases in the past week, which was 105. More worryingly, while the earlier spike was caused by the outbreak linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregations, the fresh surge shows a sudden rise in local cases in the fifth week of lockdown.

Order for purchase of 52,000 ventilators issued, Centre tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court through a status report on Covid-19 medical preparedness that it has issued a purchase order for 52,094 ventilators to meet exigencies and that 10,500 would reach India by April 30.

“Supply of 10,500 ventilators is expected by April 30, an additional 18,000 by May 30 and 20,000 by June 30. Union government has supplied 2,83,910 PPE kits and 20,52,417 N95 masks to states,” it said.

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

