Coronavirus Live Updates: 149 New Cases Take Coronavirus Count Over 800 In India, 19 Dead

More than 800 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection across the country.

New Delhi:

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 800-mark, with a big jump of 149 new cases reported within the last 24 hours. Four days into the 21-day lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an Rs1.7 lakh crore package for the people, promising food security and money to buy the essentials. Concerned about their migrant labourers residing in other states, the Chief Ministers of Bengal and Bihar have written to chief ministers of other states, requesting them to extend help. Bihar has announced a Rs 100-crore relief package for migrants. The ban on international flights, announced last week, has been extended to April 14. The government announced that it would provide five kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of pulses of choice free to poor households for three months. This would be in addition to the existing five kilograms of wheat/rice announced earlier. Direct cash transfers for eight categories of beneficiaries, including pensioners, women and the specially-abled was also announced as part of the relief package.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus:

6 new coronavirus positive cases found in the state today – 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry

Ramayana, Mahabharat to be Re-telecasted on public demand

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana will be re-telecast on television from today following public demand during nationwide lockdown. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast – one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm, said Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting. It is mandatory for all cable operators to show DD channels. In your area if it is not being shown, then raise a complaint with your cable operator. #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona@narendramodi@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNewsHindi – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 28, 2020 Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana will be re-telecast on television from today following public demand during nationwide lockdown. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast – one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm, said Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Donald Trump signs $2 trillion recovery plan as US virus cases skyrocket President Donald Trump signed into law Friday the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases of virus infections. Hours earlier, the House of Representatives passed the package, with lawmakers uniting to greenlight the mega-plan as the world-topping number of US COVID-19 infections surged past 104,000, including 1,693 deaths. Trump’s signature brings an end to the dramatic, weeklong legislative saga on Capitol Hill, and triggers the distribution of millions of relief checks of up to $3,400 for an average American family of four.

Delhi people exercise social distancing while making purchases at vegetable and fruit stores and dairies. Delhi: People exercise #SocialDistancing while making purchases at vegetable and fruit stores & dairies. Visuals from Mandi House area. pic.twitter.com/STbBN8TaTm – ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020 Delhi people exercise social distancing while making purchases at vegetable and fruit stores and dairies.

Kerala Municipality officials distribute food material amid coronavirus lockdown

Kerala Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid Coronavirus lockdown Kerala: Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/Gx9DVpgowM – ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020 Kerala Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid Coronavirus lockdown

Delhi streets continue to remain deserted

Delhi streets continue to remain deserted, shops closed as the 21 days lockdown remains imposed across India. Delhi: Streets continue to remain deserted, shops closed as the #21daysLockdown remains imposed across India. Visuals from Gole Market area. pic.twitter.com/NoSVdmJDl0 – ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020 Delhi streets continue to remain deserted, shops closed as the 21 days lockdown remains imposed across India.

Large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station in Ghaziabad

A large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station in Ghaziabad yesterday to take buses to their respective hometowns within the state, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown Ghaziabad: Large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station yesterday to take buses to their respective hometowns within the state, amid the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown (27.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/37DxHUQq5Y – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020 A large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station in Ghaziabad yesterday to take buses to their respective hometowns within the state, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Mamata Banerjee distributes essential commodities to people amid lockdown

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday distributed essential commodities to people at Kalighat night shelter amid nationwide lockdown. She was spotted wearing a mask and following social distancing to avoid getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Ms Banerjee had written to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown.

Coronavirus: 9-Month-Old Among 3 Children Of Family Who Tested COVID-19+ In Bengal

Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15, a senior health official said.”

US Announces $2.9 Million Aid For India To Fight COVID-19 The newly announced assistance is part of a larger American global response package across multiple departments and agencies, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The funding is for 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of global pandemic.”

Coronavirus count over 800 in India

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 800-mark, with a big jump of 110 new cases reported within the last 24 hours. Four days into the 21-day lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an Rs1.7 lakh crore package for the people, promising food security and money to buy the essentials.