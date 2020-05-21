Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Railways to Open Ticket Bookings Through Counters and Agents Tomorrow

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday. Common Service Centres are physical facilities for delivering e-services of the government at rural and remote locations where availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent. The minister also said that bookings will also resume at counters at specific stations over the next two to three days. “We are developing a protocol to identify the stations…we will also soon announce the resumption of more trains,” Goyal said during a conversation with his party colleague and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Almost 1.50 lakh tickets were booked within two hours of opening the bookings for the 100 pairs of passenger trains that the railways will operationalise on June 1, officials said today. On Wednesday, railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1. The list included popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 1,12,359 today, with the active cases at 63,624. As many as 3,435 people have died in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in the second-biggest single-day spike in the number of cases in the country.

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus’ spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%. A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia. Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on January 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.

The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.

Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread. Financial markets have also been boosted slightly by promising early results from the first US vaccine trial in humans.