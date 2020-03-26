Coronavirus Live Updates: Senate Vote on Aid Package Stalls and States Request Emergency Morgues

But as he spoke, the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed that New York State has asked the federal government to build emergency morgues as the number of confirmed cases in the state reached more than 30,000. North Carolina and Hawaii also submitted requests for the additional morgue space.

“These requests are currently in the review and approval process,” said FEMA spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow.

Vice President Mike Pence said the administration has made something of a breakthrough on the nation’s desperate shortage of respirators. The government has determined that devices used by anesthesiologists for outpatient surgery can be “converted with the change of a single vent to a very useful ventilator,” he said.

He said that there are tens of thousands of ventilators that could be converted.

Fauci sees signs of the virus becoming cyclical, like the flu.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the coronavirus task force briefing Wednesday that he was seeing indications that the virus could keep returning as a “seasonal, cyclic thing,” like the flu.

One of the key questions about the virus has been whether its spread would slow or stop in warm weather and return in cold weather, and Dr. Fauci suggested that it may follow that seasonal pattern.

“What we are starting to see now in the southern hemisphere,” he said, referring specifically to southern Africa, “is that we are having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season. And if, in fact, they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we will get a cycle around the second time.”

That makes it all the more important that scientists “have a vaccine available for that next cycle,” as well as “a menu of drugs that we have shown to be effective and shown to be safe,” he said.