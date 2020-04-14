Coronavirus Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi Thanks COVID-19 Warriors In A Video Message, PM To Address Nation At 10 am Today

Coronavirus Cases: More than 8,000 people in India have contracted coronavirus infection.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this morning praised those on the forefront in the fight against coronavirus pandemic – doctors, sanitation workers, policemen – in a video message and urged people to follow the lockdown and social distancing norms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am on the coronavirus lockdown, after requests from states to extend it. The PM is widely expected to announce a roadmap for an extended lockdown to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. During his meeting with 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a longer lockdown was necessary to fight the highly contagious COVID-19, which has infected over 9,000 in India, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives. Last month, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation twice. On March 19, he had called for a ”janata curfew” on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly virus, which has infected 1.8 million worldwide.

The World Health Organization on Monday said that COVID-19 infection is ten times more deadly than swine flu. India has seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Delhi itself has reported 356 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total cases to 1510, nearly 1,071 cases are related to the Delhi mosque event. COVID-19 has infected 9,352 people in the country, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

US records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours: Report

The United States recorded 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day’s count of 1,514.

Coronavirus latest: France extends lockdown till May 11

France extended its nationwide lockdown on Monday for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in India cross 10,000-mark The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 10,000, with 339 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. 31 people have died and 1,211 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours alone.

Bathindi area of Jammu has been identified as a COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Bathindi area of Jammu has been identified as a COVID-19 'red zone', the movement of people is restricted here.

Coronavirus latest: PM Modi to address Nation today at 10am

The 21-day day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, that is widely expected to be extended once it ends today, has pushed lakhs of people across the country into poverty and hunger. The lockdown came nearly two months after India reported its first COVID-19 case and almost three months after the virus emerged in China’s Wuhan.

Coronavirus crisis: PM prays for strength to collectively fight COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the various festivals being marked and prayed for more strength to fight the menace of coronavirus in the times to come. Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the various festivals being marked and prayed for more strength to fight the menace of coronavirus in the times to come.

Coronavirus news: Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID-19 containment zone

Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID-19 containment zone, the movement of people is restricted Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID19 ‘containment zone’, the movement of people is restricted here. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/irimnDJmRV – ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020 Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID-19 containment zone, the movement of people is restricted

COVID-19: Donald Trump says he is very close to completing a plan to reopen US US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was very close to completing a plan to reopen the country. As a result of the deadly spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 95 per cent of the country’s 330 million population are under stay-at-home order. The social mitigation guidelines have been in place for a month now and will continue till April 30.

Coronavirus news: Sonia Gandhi thanks coronavirus warriors on video message Congress chief Sonia Gandhi thanks coronavirus warriors in a video message ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation