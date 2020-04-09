Coronavirus lockdown: Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas stuck in India

COVID-19 has pushed all sportspersons and coaches indoors. Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas is one of them. “It [coronavirus] has affected every soul. It’s a tough situation for all, but nothing is more important than human lives. Of course, we miss the training, but it’s better to stay safe,” he told Sportstar.

Akbar said the Chennai City management took the wise decision of sending the local players back to their families in the middle of March. “They have been home since

then and I am in touch with them regularly to discuss football and much more.”

But, life has become really hard for Akbar after the lockdown. “It’s tough for me at a personal level as I am yet to join my family. The embassy in Chennai is trying its best to help me and so is my club. I hope the flight service resumes on April 14 so that people like me can join our families.”