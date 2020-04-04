Coronavirus lockdown: Deepika Padukone turns chef for hubby Ranveer Singh; latter shares an adorable post for her | Bollywood Life

Bollywood’s super-cute couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their quarantine period in the sweetest way possible. Just like other celebs and public, the duo are learning new things and doing their favourite stuff by staying home. The Padmaavat actress recently turned chef for hubby and we saw her making some delicious delicacies and baking some cool stuff for him. She made Thai salad, vegetable soup with rice, Thai green curry and cake for Ranveer Singh. The Simmba star captioned one of the stories, “Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu. Love you babez” Also Read – Deepika Padukone extracts revenge on Ranveer Singh as she devours ‘Nutella’ Khilji — view pic

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, where he will portray the character of legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife Deepika is also playing reel-life better half in the film as she portrays the character of Romi Dev. Talking about Deepika Padukone coming on board, director Kabir Khan told us, “I think the background, the fact that her dad, Prakash Padukone was a sports superstar, that influenced her very strongly. It wasn’t because Deepika had agreed to do the film that I wrote the role. Deepika liked the role, and that’s why she agreed to do the film. We never initially intended it that way (Deepika being a part of the film), and as Deepika said, there’s a certain support role that the family plays, and I wanted to capture that, which is why I wrote the character of Romi, and when I narrated it to Deepika, I knew it was a small role. So, I said to Deepika, ‘Just listen to the film. If you like it, you’ll come on board, if not, you won’t come on board. She heard the film, and she knew it was about the team and the boys and Kapil. But, she just loved the script and so, she came on board.”

“Initially, we had only cast Ranveer Singh, and then we had cast about 15 actors after that, with Deepika part of that process. We had only locked Ranveer, then announced the film, then the process of casting everyone else began, where we auditioned hundreds of boys. A pitch was made in casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. We used to first tell them to show their cricketing skills because unless they had a certain athletic body language, there was no point of casting them,” said Kabir Khan.

