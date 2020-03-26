Coronavirus Lockdown Parenting Help is Here: Audible Audiobooks Are Free With a Cool Library For Kids

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has forced the nation into a lockdown, specifically for 21-days (Till April 14) as announced by PM Narendra Modi. While some have confined themselves to the comfort of social media, others are learning new recipes, working out at home or just ranking up on PUBG Mobile. If the lockdown hasn’t been very pleasant for you, especially if you have kids, here’s something interesting for you.

Audible has announced that it is making hundreds of its audiobooks in six languages free of cost. The free collection is primarily aimed at children and families and includes popular titles like Aladdin, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Winnie the Pooh and many more.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning and just being kids. The stories were hand-picked by our Audible editors and offer a mix of education, entertainment and general-interest titles, from the classic to the contemporary, with a focus on stories that are suitable for children,” said Audible in its announcement.

One can access the free catalogue through a web browser and users don’t require to enter any payment or personal details. Categories that fall under the free section include littlest listeners, elementary, tween, teen, and literary classics. The six languages that are currently available are – English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Chinese Mandarin.

“I am using it much more now to keep my 7-year old engaged, who is addicted to hearing stories. The collection for kids is quite good. The best part is it keeps kids off-screen, giving them ample scope for igniting their imagination,” said Ranita Sengupta, Mother & IT professional.