Coronavirus Lockdown – “Remove All Barriers”: Bihar Minister To Centre After UP’s Student Buses

Coronavirus: The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday sent 300 buses to bring back students from Kota.

Patna:

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the movement of about 300 buses from Uttar Pradesh for students stranded in Rajashthan’s Kota “injustice” and against the principle of the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, a senior  minister in his cabinet has attacked the centre.

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary told NDTV that the Yogi Adityanath government’s move has created an impression that the Bihar government doesn’t care for its own students. He said there should be a uniform policy of bringing home students who are stuck in different parts of the country and that there should be no “double standards” for labourers from Bihar who are stranded in different cities.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday sent 200 buses from Agra and another 100 from Jhansi on Friday to Kota where thousands of students from across the country preparing for competitive exams have been stranded by the COVID-19 lockdown. Around 100 buses carrying students from Kota returned to Jhansi on Saturday afternoon.

Nitish Kumar, a key BJP ally, said the move would defeat the purpose of the lockdown at a time social distancing is critical and any gathering could exacerbate the contagion. Besides, the Bihar government believes, it makes it look like states are facilitating students yet “making excuses” when it comes to migrants unable to return to their home states.

“When you have decided to defeat the concept of lockdown, then remove all barriers and stop doing pick and choose. Let everyone come back,” minister Ashok Choudhary said.

When asked why Bihar government doesn’t demand return of migrant labourers and students, Mr Choudhary said, “We follow the system but when you decided to break it, then have a universal policy not a place-specific one.

“We’re not villains but as a responsible government, we tried to enforce the lockdown in letter and spirit. But one can see how rules are being bent for a chosen few,” he added.

The Nitish Kumar government had written to the Union Home Ministry earlier this week when a group of 300 students from Kota arrived in Patna, mostly in taxis, armed with permission to travel. Voicing concern about students returning in large numbers, at the risk of spreading the infection,  the Bihar Chief Secretary  said coaching classes in Kota should be resumed in a staggered manner.

