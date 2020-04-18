Coronavirus Lockdown – “Remove All Barriers”: Bihar Minister To Centre After UP’s Student Buses
Patna:
A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the movement of about 300 buses from Uttar Pradesh for students stranded in Rajashthan’s Kota “injustice” and against the principle of the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, a senior minister in his cabinet has attacked the centre.
Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary told NDTV that the Yogi Adityanath government’s move has created an impression that the Bihar government doesn’t care for its own students. He said there should be a uniform policy of bringing home students who are stuck in different parts of the country and that there should be no “double standards” for labourers from Bihar who are stranded in different cities.
The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday sent 200 buses from Agra and another 100 from Jhansi on Friday to Kota where thousands of students from across the country preparing for competitive exams have been stranded by the COVID-19 lockdown. Around 100 buses carrying students from Kota returned to Jhansi on Saturday afternoon.
Nitish Kumar, a key BJP ally, said the move would defeat the purpose of the lockdown at a time social distancing is critical and any gathering could exacerbate the contagion. Besides, the Bihar government believes, it makes it look like states are facilitating students yet “making excuses” when it comes to migrants unable to return to their home states.
“When you have decided to defeat the concept of lockdown, then remove all barriers and stop doing pick and choose. Let everyone come back,” minister Ashok Choudhary said.
When asked why Bihar government doesn’t demand return of migrant labourers and students, Mr Choudhary said, “We follow the system but when you decided to break it, then have a universal policy not a place-specific one.
“We’re not villains but as a responsible government, we tried to enforce the lockdown in letter and spirit. But one can see how rules are being bent for a chosen few,” he added.
The Nitish Kumar government had written to the Union Home Ministry earlier this week when a group of 300 students from Kota arrived in Patna, mostly in taxis, armed with permission to travel. Voicing concern about students returning in large numbers, at the risk of spreading the infection, the Bihar Chief Secretary said coaching classes in Kota should be resumed in a staggered manner.
World
22,61,264Cases
15,29,385Active
5,77,090Recovered
1,54,789Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,61,264 and 1,54,789 have died; 15,29,385 are active cases and 5,77,090 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 5:38 pm.
India
14,792 957Cases
12,289 673Active
2,015 248Recovered
488 36Deaths
In India, there are 14,792 confirmed cases including 488 deaths. The number of active cases is 12,289 and 2,015 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2455
|
3323 118
|
2791 80
|
331 31
|
201 7
|
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1132
|
1707 67
|
1593 42
|
72 21
|
42 4
|
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1128
|
1355 47
|
1217 31
|
69 4
|
69 12
|
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*716
|
1323 56
|
1025
|
283 103
|
15
|
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1107
|
1272 251
|
1136 227
|
88 14
|
48 10
|
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*905
|
1229 98
|
1035 79
|
183 19
|
11
|
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*664
|
969 123
|
869 111
|
86 12
|
14
|
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*427
|
791 48
|
587 48
|
186
|
18
|
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*311
|
603 31
|
546 24
|
42 6
|
15 1
|
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*69
|
396 1
|
138
|
255 10
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*196
|
371 18
|
266 8
|
92 10
|
13
|
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*212
|
328 14
|
281 9
|
42 4
|
5 1
|
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*184
|
287 32
|
222 28
|
55 4
|
10
|
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*76
|
225 20
|
179 20
|
43
|
3
|
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*116
|
202 16
|
162 16
|
27
|
13
|
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*53
|
85 2
|
46 1
|
37
|
2 1
|
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
|
60
|
38
|
21 2
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*16
|
42 5
|
33 5
|
9
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*25
|
38 3
|
21 3
|
16
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
|
36
|
12
|
24 1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
|
35
|
25
|
9 4
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*30
|
33 4
|
31 4
|
0
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
|
21
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
|
18
|
4
|
14
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*2
|
12 1
|
1
|
11 1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10
|
11 2
|
10 2
|
0
|
1
|
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
|
7
|
4
|
3 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0