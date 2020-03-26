Coronavirus lockdown: Sports media revenue in Asia Pacific to fall by 35%

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sports media revenue in the Asia Pacific is expected to fall by 35 per cent, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA).

Earlier this month, the MPA had released the Asia Pacific Sports Media report projecting $5.7 billion in sports-related media revenue generation in 11 key markets.

At present, it is not in the pink of health as the sports events industry is experiencing a downslide due to the postponement of Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

READ|

Coronavirus: FIDE stops Candidates tournament after Russia bans flights

The revenue is likely to fall by $2 billion this year as most of the international action in basketball, motorsport, tennis, golf and rugby will have truncated seasons. European football may just complete its season.

MPA is also assuming that local sports such as IPL, AFL and NRL will have curtailed action. It is hopeful that 35 to 40 per cent of the losses incurred in 2020 will be recovered next year with Tokyo Olympics and Euro.