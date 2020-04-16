Coronavirus ‘may have been an out of control lab experiment’

media_play

Giant Tribute to National Health Service Mowed Into Field

A drone instructor who works with the Derby Mountain Rescue Team has put the free time he now has, as well as a lawnmower, to good use, creating a giant tribute to the NHS in a field. “This is what happens when your drone instructor is on lockdown with his toys, a lawnmower and has a field to play in,” the Derby Mountain Rescue Team said in a Facebook post showing the design – the letters “NHS” mowed inside a heart shape and atop the mountain rescue team’s logo. As of April 15, 98,476 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK, with 12,868 people having died, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue Team via Storyful