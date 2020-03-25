Coronavirus: Medical research body ICMR floats tender to buy 1 million test kits

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) late Wednesday invited quotations from manufacturers for supply of 1 million kits to test patients suspected of suffering from COVID-19. These kits have to be supplied to the medical research body’s regional facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bhopal.

Any manufacturer with an Indian-based supplier can bid in the tender that closes at 1230pm today, showing the urgency in the government to tackle coronavirus which has so far claimed 12 lives in the country. There are currently 581 active cases in the country.

ICMR has sought details on rates per kit along with the number of tests that can be done in one kit. The qualification criteria is only limited to systems which have received approval from US Food and Drug Administration, the European regulator’s CE in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) certification or validation certificate from the institute’s National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Validation tests measure the accuracy of a diagnostics device compared to an already approved system.

So far, while Roche Diagnostics ‘cobas’ and Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart COVID-19 test kits have US FDA’s emergency use authorisation, diagnostics kits of MyLabs and Altona have been validated at NIV, Pune.

Co-Diagnostics’ Indian joint venture firm CoSara will be producing the US FDA-authorised kits in India.

Since the pandemic struck in China in December, it has affected 458,927 people in 172 countries including 113,687 recoveries and 20,807 deaths, according to information available on Johns Hopkins University website.