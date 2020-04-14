Coronavirus: Mithali Raj appeals to citizens to follow lockdown guidelines

Indian women’s ODI team captain Mithali Raj appealed to every citizen to strictly follow the ‘lockdown’ guidelines and help both the Central and the State Governments to fight the dreaded Covid-19.

Mithali, who attended the concluding programme of the distribution of groceries to the needy technicians and cameramen of electronic media at the Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Tuesday, reminded that the country like the whole world is passing through testing times and it is the responsibility of every citizen to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

Read: Kane Williamson: Good at heart, great at the game!

“Everyone should remember that we when we adhere to the guidelines we are not only saving ourselves but also the fellow-citizens,” Mithali said after distributing groceries worth Rs. 1.5 lakh as part of the eight-day programme monitored by SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy with the help of an NGO.

“This is a great gesture by the SATS to help you all in these times. We have to support and help these people for it is you people who are giving all the news and keeping us informed about the latest at what

is happening around the world,” the star cricketer said.

The programme essentially featured leading woman athletes including world champion P.V. Sindhu, boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh, and also Sania Mirza’s NGO.

“We are glad that we could do some service to the media personnel who are badly in need of these groceries,” Reddy concluded.