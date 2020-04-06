Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal feature in FIFA’s campaign

As the novel coronavirus continues to rapidly spread around the world, archrivals Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal featured in prestigious #BeActive campaign coined by FIFA, UN and WHO.

The campaign was launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against COVID-19.

WHO recommends all healthy adults do at least 30 minutes a day of physical activity and children at least 60 minutes per day. As part of this, #BeActive and remain #HealthyAtHome include the following suggestions along with any other form of recreation to stay healthy at home:

Taking some online exercise classes, Dancing, Playing active video games, Jumping rope, and Practising muscle strength and balance training.

The campaign kicks off with Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to #BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus. Other clubs, including Club América, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras will also join the initiative in the coming days.