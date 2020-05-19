Coronavirus: NSW residents can holiday in TWO WEEKS in easing of COVID-19 restrictions 

Regional travel within New South Wales will ease in just two weeks following a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The state government on Tuesday confirmed intrastate travel will be allowed from June 1.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian will confirm the new changes on Wednesday, 7News reported.

The decision comes after almost two months of strict lockdown restrictions, which has seen people confined to their homes unless their travel is absolutely necessary.

Australia’s travel and tourism sector were crippled when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.

Regional travel within New South Wales will ease in just two weeks following a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions

State and international borders were closed, entire fleets were grounded and entire swathes of the sector found themselves among one million other Aussies who were suddenly out of a job.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier said she worked closely with regional communities before making her decision.

‘Some want it desperately because they appreciate the economic activity that will bring, and others are a bit more anxious about what that means,’ she said.

The state government on Tuesday confirmed intrastate travel will be allowed from June 1

It comes as Ms Berejiklian clashed with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after the latter said she may not reopen her state borders until September.

Ms Palaszczuk said her state government hoped to ease some interstate travel by July, but not necessarily for people in New South Wales.

‘That could be for example South Australians coming to Queensland, because South Australia does not have community transmission,’ the Premier said.

‘I am not going to put at risk the lives of Queenslanders… there is community transmission in NSW and Victoria. If other states want to look at working with Queensland, absolutely I am open to that.

More to come.