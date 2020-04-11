Coronavirus outbreak: 5 indoor games you can play during the lockdown

The 21 day lockdown has got all of us getting used to and adopting new schedules as far as our daily routines are concerned. Sleep patterns have changed, meals in some cases have become more frequent while in the case of others have reduced. One thing which remains constant is how do we spend our time each and every day to avoid boredom from creeping in.

One way of doing so is to revisit the games we used to play as children in school. We’ve selected a number of indoor games which you can play with those you are spending time with in the house, not only do they help pass the time, but are great fun!

Lava

A fun game which was played almost everytime when we would visit our friends houses, Lava. Participants are not supposed to stay on the floor while the game is in progress, and station themselves on the bed, soda, chairs. The trick is that they cannot stay in one position for too long, and if caught on the floor while changing their position, are out of the game.

Dumb charades

Probably the most popular indoor game of all time, it helps if you are a good actor or are a movie buff. Two teams are formed, and the turn by turn they enact names of movies which are to be guessed by the other team.

Musical chairs

Physical activity and music- two essential items to survive this lockdown are part of this game. A favourite during birthday parties, participants walk around a bunch of chairs that have been placed while the music plays, and as soon as it stops are supposed to sit down. The one who cannot find a place when the music stops, is out.

Stone paper scissors

We’ve all played this hand gesture game to kill time while growing up- but just so that you remember the basics- paper is stronger than the stone, stone can break the scissor and scissor can cut the paper.

Hide and seek

One of the most thrilling games we enjoyed as kids, its time to relive those memories! Hide in the bathroom, behind the sofa or behind other people, the choice is yours!

