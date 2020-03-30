Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities keep fans motivated during lockdown

“Baby Doll” singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share that she isn’t in the ICU.

“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe, you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” Kanika wrote on Instagram