Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities urge fans to stay indoors

Celebrities are urging fans to stay home and stay safe amid coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has crossed 460 in India. Many celebrities are urging their fans to stay home and stay safe. To motivate them, celebs have been sharing photos and videos on social media where they can be seen having fun at home with their family amid the lockdown of states.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on Twitter in which he included songs and scenes from many of his films, including Kal Ho Na Ho, Raees, Baazigar, Fan, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yess Boss and Om Shanti Om, to spread awareness about coronavirus.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx,” Shah Rukh wrote along with the video.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, in harsh words, asked people to stay at home and rebuked those who are not following the preventive measures. In a video also featuring Joe Jonas, she said, “Stay inside, don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over — I don’t know, what is it — your health. I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

