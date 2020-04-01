Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India’s COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

The Union health ministry said that there has been an increase of 146 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,397 in India (including 1238 active cases, 124 cured/discharged/migrated people and 35 deaths).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) said that so far, 1,339 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities in Delhi.

The statement also said that some have also been admitted to the LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS in Haryana’s Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.

“Usually, all foreigners visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on a tourist visa. Police will examine and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions,” the statement added.

Several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizammudin tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, while 36 attendees were kept in quarantine in Madhya Pradesh, reports said on Tuesday.

50 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 2,000-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 are asked to self-report.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the Centre will take “strictest” action against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizammudin held on 13 March.

Several attendees of the congregation from across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have also died. The MHA also said that the foreigners will be blacklisted and FIRs will be filed against “those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis”.

A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it is Assam’s first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, “Amid all this gloom and grief caused by the pandemic, we have a very heartening story to share. An elderly couple from Ranni, of age 93 and 82, have left the hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19. Good work health department.

Keep Hope Alive, We Shall Overcome.”

R Gangakhedkar of the ICMR, one of the nodal agencies on India’s action against the spread of coronavirus, said in the daily briefing on Tuesday, “Till now we have tested 42,788 samples, including 4,346 samples that were tested yesterday. It represents 36 percent of our capacity. 123 labs have been made functional, 49 private labs have been given permission. Yesterday 399 patients were tested in private labs.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that people using hashtags like ‘Tablighi virus’ after the Tablighi Jammat organisation which hosted a congregation in Delhi’s Nizammudin, were “more dangerous than any virus that nature could ever conjure”.

Several attendees from states across India have tested positive for coronavirus and some have succumbed to the infection.

Over 500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were stuck at the Shamlaji border town in Gujarat after the Rajasthan Police refused them entry, an official said on Tuesday.

With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said, officials. ‘Five cases have been found positive in Bareilly. The samples of 6 members of a family of a youth, working in Noida and earlier found corona positive, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister, and wife were found as positive,’ Chief medical officer, Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla said on Tuesday.

A doctor of mohalla clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus, reported ANI. A notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between 12 to 20 March, should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days.

The 65-year-old man from Nayagaon near Chandigarh, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to his illness on Tuesday morning. The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab stood at 41 with 4 deaths.

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena urges for ‘strong action’ against Nizamuddin event organisers, stating that the event which took place between 13 to 17 march was illegal considering the Delhi government had banned gathering of more 50 people on 13 March itself.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramul​u on Tuesday said that the government has information that around 45 people from Karnataka had taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation. The Tumkur resident (who died on March 27) is one of them, he said and added that 13 people have been traced so far.

Five more new cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Among the five, four cases were reported from Mumbai and one from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 230, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus, so far. He also said that around 1,500 to 1,700 people have been estimated by the government to have assembled at Markaz building.

Amid multiple reports which claim that the Markaz Nizamuddin had violated lockdown, the Markaz issued a detailed clarification into how they did not violate the lockdown announced by the government. With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, in Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five, an official said on Tuesday. She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, officials said.

A 68-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Thiruvananthapuram medical college early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases in Nizamuddin as area emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s COVID-19 count reached 170 on Monday with 47 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. While 29 of the new infections are in Mumbai, the rest 18 are from other parts of MMR, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

Delhi Police cordon off Delhi’s Nizamuddin area after six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in there died due to the novel coronavirus. The Delhi government has also asked the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz in Nizamuddin area as some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering in Delhi.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Monday while the number of fatalities reached 32, said the Union health ministry.

The government said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as “fake” social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.

At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala (202) while Maharashtra has 198 cases, said the health ministry.

However, according to the latest figures given by the Maharashtra government, the case count rose to 220, with 17 persons testing positive. Out of these 17, eight are from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, while one each from Nashik and Kolhapur, PTI quotes a state health official as saying. The state also reported the death of two more persons due to the deadly infection, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 10. Of these, an 80-year-old man died in a private hospital of Mumbai on March 28, but his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the official said. The city of Pune reported its first death after a COVID-19 patient who was on ventilator support died of multiple organ failure. The patient also suffered from diabetes and high BP, said the official.

Kerala reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases.The state also scripted history on Monday when an elderly couple was cured of the deadly virus.Thomas (93) and Mariyamma (88), from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, admitted in Kottayam medical college were cured even as they battled with various age related complications.

With 25 new cases, the count of positive cases rose to 79 in Delhi.Karnataka reported five new cases taking the tally to 88 while Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new cases taking the total to 49.24 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh taking the total to 96. “Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahar,” Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said in a statement. “In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person,” said another state health official.

In Punjab, a 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, an official said. It is the second coronavirus-related death within 24 hours in the state where 41 people are confirmed so far to have been infected by the virus.The Ludhiana resident was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone. “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said, adding that she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive arrived.

The state of Telangana also reported 1 death and 13 new cases taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 61. Details of the deceased person were not immediately known.

India in local transmission stage, says Union health ministry

Even as states reported a spike in numbers, the Union health ministry took a cautious approach and maintained that the country was in the local transmission stage. “It took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in our country, whereas seven other developed nations having lesser population than us have seen multiple increase,” Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said while insisting that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India.

The ministry, however, in its Standard Operating Procedure issued on Sunday for transporting a COVID-19 case, had mentioned the current phase of the pandemic as “local transmission and limited community transmission”.

“This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities. These procedures are meant to guide and be used for training ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID19 patients,” it read.

However, Agarwal attributed the slow pace of rise in cases in India to people’s participation in strictly following the social-distancing guidelines and the collective preemptive actions taken by the Centre in tandem with state governments.

Speaking at the same press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. He said 47 private laboratories have been given approval for conducting COVID-19 tests and in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs, he said.

“It is still below 30 per cent of or testing capacity,” he said.

On reports about death of doctors due to heart attack apparently after consumption of Hydroxychloroquine recommended by ICMR for healthcare workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, Gangakhedkar said they do not have details of the cases but added that two doses leading to death seemed difficult unless the doctor had underlying health issues. “It is difficult for me to say anything as I do not know the profile of the patient,” he said.

Over several people being allegedly quarantined in a particular area in Delhi’s Nizamuddin after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, Agarwal said they initiate action as per the protocol.

Be it in Nizamuddin or any part of the country healthcare teams go and take action as part of the containment strategy, he said, adding the government was focusing on hotpsots from where large number of cases are being reported and working in tandem with states to implement rigorous contact-tracing, community surveillance and other containment strategies to break the chain of transmission.

Responding to a question over a video on social media showing a group of migrant workers allegedly being sprayed with a chlorine solution by the Bareilly municipal corporation personnel, Agarwal said the district magistrate has clarified it was some “overzealous” employees who did something which was not required.

“This is an overzealous action done by field officers either out of fear or out of ignorance. There are no guidelines in terms of spraying disinfectants on people,” he said.

The video which had gone viral on social media had evinced strong criticism from many, including Opposition leaders.

Government seeks to ramp up manufacture of ventilator, protective gear

The health ministry also said the government has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to make ventilators and added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks daily from next week.

According to the health ministry, over 14,000 existing ventilators are earmarked for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals of the country, while there are 11.95 lakh N-95 masks in stock. and additional masks have been distributed over the past three days.

The ministry also said 3.34 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls are available with hospitals in the country and another 3 lakh, which have been donated, will be received from abroad by 4 April.

Besides, the ministry has asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers while private Agva Healthcare in Noida has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month.

In the meantime, orders have been placed with international companies such as Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators, it said. The Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them, it said in a statement.

Two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N-95 masks per day. This is expected to go up to 1 lakh daily within the next week as they are ramping up their production capacities, the health ministry said.

SC seeks status report on migrant exodus

Seeking to contain mass spread of the deadly virus, several states effectively sealed their borders to stop movement of migrant workers rendered jobless due to a nationwide lockdown. Haryana police said they have completely sealed all inter-state borders to prevent the movement of migrant workers, while the Uttarakhand government withdrew its earlier decision of allowing inter-district movement of people within the state.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal warned district magistrates and deputy commissioners that strict action could taken against them for any laxity during lockdown. The lieutenant governor also told them to send anyone found roaming without an e-pass or a valid reason to district shelters set up by the administration.

Sources told PTI that Baijal wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, expressing displeasure over the handling of the migrant workers crisis, after thousands of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT violating the lockdown. Intense patrolling was initiated in borders areas of Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile a 35-year-old migrant worker placed in home quarantine after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from

Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. “Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till 29 March and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself,”a police official said.

The Supreme Court also observed that fear and panic becoming was becoming “a bigger problem than the coronavirus”, but stopped short of passing any order and sought a report from the government by Tuesday. Hearing two separate PILs which sought relief, including food, water, medicines and proper medical facilities, for thousands of migrant workers who are rendered homeless and jobless due to the lockdown, a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the centre.

The government also clarified that there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of the virus may trigger severe economic and social distress.

The worldwide tally of deaths crossed 35,900, with more than 26,000 people dying in Europe. Globally, more than 7,40,000 people have been detected positive so far, out of which nearly 1,42,300 have recovered, as per various reports. In UK, Prince Charles appeared recovering and moved out of self-isolation, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the deadly virus.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 07:21:04 IST

Tags :

Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra,

Corona In Kerala,

Corona In Mumbai,

Corona Kerala,

Corona Virus Bangalore,

Corona Virus Kerala,

Corona Virus Mumbai,

Coronavirus,

Coronavirus Bangalore,

Coronavirus In Bangalore,

Coronavirus In Bengal,

Coronavirus In India,

Coronavirus In Karnataka,

Coronavirus In Kerala,

Coronavirus In Maharashtra,

Coronavirus In Mumbai,

Coronavirus India,

Coronavirus Italy,

Coronavirus Karnataka,

Coronavirus Kerala,

Coronavirus Outbreak,

Coronavirus Update,

Coronavirus Update Bangalore,

Coronavirus Update In India,

Coronavirus Update In Mumbai,

Coronavirus Update India,

Coronavirus Usa,

COVID-19,

Delhi,

Delhi Corona,

Delhi Corona Update,

Delhi Covid 19 Case,

Delhi Markaz,

Delhi News Live Today,

Delhi Nizamuddin,

Hazrat Nizamuddin,

India Lock Down,

India Lockdown Corona,

Modi Coronavirus,

Narendra Modi,

National Lockdown India,

Nizamabad,

Nizamuddin,

Nizamuddin Dargah,

Nizamuddin Delhi,

Nizamuddin Latest News,

Nizamuddin Markaz Latest News,

Nizamuddin News Today,

Tablighi Jamaat