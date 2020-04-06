Coronavirus outbreak: Keeping your elders safe

The Covid-19 situation is quite grim around the world, and people over the age of 60 are more vulnerable to its severity. Like many, for celebrities, too, making sure that they are safe is therefore, of paramount importance.

Be it older actors or celebs with elder parents, everyone is taking strict precautions.

Actor Aruna Irani, 75, isn’t taking any health supplements but is being extra careful. “I’m fine par thodi boriyat ho jaati hai ghar baithe. But, what can we do? I don’t step out at all, I don’t even go down to take my dog for a walk. We can’t act over smart,” she warns.

Veteran actor, Prem Chopra, 84, echoes similar sentiment. “I’m following everything that the government has said during this lockdown. That’s the key,” he says.

Actor Huma Qureshi, whose parents are in Delhi, shares she has strictly instructed them to not venture out of their home.

She says, “They’re being extremely careful and social distancing. There’s only so much I can do from here, but I keep telling them to be indoors and keep washing hands.”

Actor Hunar Hale, whose aged in-laws are also in Delhi, sounds worried even more after Nizamuddin West area in the capital emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus following a religious gathering.

“Me and Mayank (Gandhi; husband and actor) do video calls to check on them. We’ve told them not to go out for groceries much often, and carry sanitisers at all times. We so wish we could be there but we are here in Mumbai,” she shares.

Actor Ronit Roy says there aren’t any special precautions that he and his brother, Rohit, are taking for their mother but, “yes, we’ve have stopped her morning walks in the garden. We are all in a proper lockdown”.

