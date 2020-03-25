Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Maharashtra cases rise to 116; Tamil Nadu records first death, taking India toll to 11

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people not to panic about the availability of essential commodities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Further, a helpline number 011-23469536 to reach the police commissioner’s office has been announced for use by those facing any non-cooperation from the cops.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said. With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad is 14, Surat and Vadodara-seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot-three, and Kutch-one.

The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census-2021 have been deferred indefinitely due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far, officials said.

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya​ Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday. None of the patients in Indore have a history of travel abroad.

A 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit has been tested positive for coronaVirus on Wednesday. “He doesn’t have any travel history, it is a confirmed case of contact transmission,” Dr Sudhir Singh, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow told ANI. The number of coronavirus cases reached 562 in India, with active cases stand at 512, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This includes 40 cured/discharged patients and 9 deaths.

Another person test positive for coronavirus in Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, taking the total number of cases to 4 in Bihar. While the government, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, banned the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.

The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown for 21 days announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into effect from Tuesday midnight. He asserted that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world with the number of infections rising in India, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ‘lakshman rekha’ of their homes in the next three weeks.

Any negligence in these 21 days will “push the country and your families by 21 years”, he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.

The experience of countries, which have been able to contain the virus to some extent and experts’ views have made it clear that social distancing caused by a lockdown is the only way to break the cycle of the infection, he said.

This is the only ray of light, he asserted. “To save India, to save every Indian, there will be a complete ban on people from stepping outside their houses from 12 midnight today,” he said.

“Lockdown is being imposed on every state, union territory, district, village, mohalla and street,” he added.

The lockdown will be like “curfew” and more stringent than the ‘janata curfew’, which the country had observed on Sunday, he said, adding it will have an economic cost but saving people’s lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

A lockdown in most of the country was already in place till 31 March, and Modi’s announcement extended it everywhere and for two more weeks after this month.

Modi folded his hands a few times to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to his call, saying it is applicable to everyone from the prime minister to a citizen in a village.

Even countries like Italy, France and the US with world class infrastructure have been left helpless due to the spread of the disease despite their relentless efforts, he said, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Some people suffer from this wrong mindset that only infected persons need to follow social distancing, he said, warning that such a view can endanger lives of others and their families.

