Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April





Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said the relaxations of restrictions imposed would come into effect in the Green and Orange-B zones in the state from Monday, allowing among other the movement of private vehicles on odd-even basis,an official release said.

110 new cases have been reported in the National Capital in last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,003. The toll rose to 45 as two patients died due to infection today, said the state health department.

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total to 44. Eleven persons have been cured and discharged till date, said a health bulletin.

‘India as a global leader in pharmaceuticals, has stepped to make sure supplies of drugs like Hydroxychloroquine is made available to countries around the world. India is working with global partners to ensure that effective drugs and vaccines can be developed, and made available to all of us as soon as possible,’ Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said at a meeting of health ministers of G20 countries, according to reports.

Ten more people, including a one-month-old girl and three of her family members in Mohali, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, pushing the total count to 244 in the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao says he has proposed to the Cabinet that full lockdown in the state be extended till 7 May. During this period, no food delivery shall be permitted, he said.

552 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. The total number of positive cases stands at 4,200 now. Total 223 deaths have been reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery, ANI quotes the state health department as saying.

The DGCA has directed airlines to refrain from booking tickets, saying, “It is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4 May, 2020 has been taken yet.”

According to the latest update put out by the Union health ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 16,116 while 2,301 have been cured or discharged and 519 deaths have been reported. The number of active cases stands at 13,295, it said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on 3 April.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stated that no relaxation will be given in the Covid-19 curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure coronavirus free procurement of wheat, till 3 May, reports News18. The situation will be reviewed again, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to point out that COVID-19 strikes without looking at parameters like color, caste, creed, religion and language and called for a response to be based on unity and brotherhood.

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,407 with five more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, reports PTI. The state also reported three more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 72, according to the latest health bulletin. Of these total deaths, 50 have been reported from Indore, the state’s industrial hub.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the last active COVID-19 case in Goa had tested negative and no new cases had been reported in the state since 3 April.

The health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research said the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in districts that have been designated as hotspots is less than four days, against the national average of six days. However, the rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients has improved to a little over 14 percent, officials said

507 deaths have been reported, of which 27 deaths were reported since yesterday, says health ministry. With 1334 new COVID19 cases, the total cases have reached 15,712. 2,231 people have been cured so far.

Soon after procuring rapid antibody test kits, the Delhi government on Sunday began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the AAP government has acquired 42,000 such kits.

The Home Ministry issued an order on Sunday saying that there movement of labourers outside the state/Union Territory where they are currently located will be prohibited amid the nationwide lockdown.

If a group of migrants who wish to return to their places of work within the State where they are presently located, they would be thermally screened. Those who test asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.

The MHA order read that during the journey, social distancing norms must be followed and the buses used for transport must be sanitised.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the state no longer has any COVID 19- positive case, as the second patient, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, tested negative for the disease.

The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamudddin.

UPSC, SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after 3 May and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has allowed certain economic activities in orange and green zones. He said the government has demarcated red, orange and green zones across the state.

“Intra-district movement in green and orange zones may be allowed,” said Thackeray.

“In Mumbai and Pune, which are red zones, door-to-door delivery of newspapers will not be allowed,” said Thackeray said, adding that he was aware he would be criticised by journalists for this step.

“In other areas, a rethink of the decision will be done in the next 2 to 3 days.”

During the briefing on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said of the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, 70-75 percent cases are asymptomatic while, 52 percent are in serious conditions.

Suggesting that few districts in Maharashtra have shown decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the districts will be divided into red, orange and green zones.

He further highlighted that district borders will remain closed.

From 20 April we are planning to restart the industrial and commercial activities in states, said said CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the infectious disease, authorities said on Sunday.

One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.

Stressing on the importance of a complete shutdown in view of the novel coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions in the hotspot areas across the city.

“On 27 April, a review meeting will be held again,” said Kejriwal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest advisory on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies will remain restricted during the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus.

“Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” read the order.

Kerala to ease lockdown restrictions in five orange zone and two green zone districts from Monday. The Orange (B) zone comprises Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. While the green zone comprises Kottayam and Idukki.

According to data released by the Union health ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 15,707. The overall death count reaches 507.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,969 while 2,230 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.

A person, who had earlier recovered from the novel coronavirus, tested positive for the infectious disease again on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh to 23, officials said.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 40, according to the officials.

Recurrence of COVID-19 in one of the patients who had recovered from the infection has been reported from Una district, a health official said.

With 21 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in Malegaon city in just 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Nashik district has gone up from mere two cases on 7 April to 69 on Friday.

Of the 21 positive cases, the throat swab samples of seven people came out positive late on Thursday, while the remaining 14 tested positive on Friday evening.

On its fourth week into the coronavirus lockdown, the Union health ministry on Saturday reported a positive trend in 47 districts, however, the day sent alarm bells ringing for its military brass after 26 Indian Navy personnel tested positive at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

This is first case of a major outbreak of the deadly virus in the armed forces, PTI said.

According to data from the Union health ministry, India reported 957 infections while 36 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,792 and the the toll from the virus to 488. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,289 while 2,014 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.

Of the 488 people who have died so far, 75 percent seems to be of age 60 and above, the health ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, over 13 percent patients have recovered so far, while the mortality rate in India is 3.3 percent.

Globally, the virus’s mortality rate has been higher with the virus killing 1,56,140 across the world while infecting 22,74,800 people at the time of publishing this report, according to data maintained by John Hopkins University.

As of Saturday, the US is the worst-affected by the virus with 7,06,856 testing positive and 37,087 deaths. Spain, which is the second-worst affected country in the world crossed 20,000 deaths on Saturday while confirmed infections reached 1,91,726.

Italy, another country, which has been hit hard by the virus has lost 22,745 people due to the infection. In France, 18,681 have died from the virus while the toll is 15,464 in the United Kingdom.

Gujarat reports 251 cases; Delhi sees dip in fresh cases

Meanwhile in India, Gujarat registered the highest single-day jump among all Indian states on Saturday with 251 people testing positive of COVID-19, overtaking Rajasthan which has 1,229 confirmed cases as of today. Gujarat also reported the second-highest toll with 10 people losing their lives.

Except for Madhya Pradesh, which reported 191 new patients and 12 deaths, several of the five worst-affected states seemed to fare comparatively better on Saturday.

Maharashtra which has 3,323 cases, the highest in India, reported 118 new cases and seven deaths, while Delhi, which has the second highest confirmed infections registered 67 new cases taking the total to 1,707 cases. Confirmed cases have surged in the National Capital lately after the state government ramped up testing across Delhi. Four people died in Delhi till Saturday evening.

Though the health ministry reported no new infections in Tamil Nadu, which has fourth highest COVID-19 patients (1,323), state officials reported that 49 people have tested positive on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, recorded a total of 969 cases as of Saturday. Telangana has 791 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 603 and Kerala at 396.

One person died in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir each since Friday evening, according to the ministry data.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 371 in Karanataka, 328 in Jammu and Kashmir, 287 in West Bengal, 225 in Haryana and 202 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 85 infection cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases.

Forty-two people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 38 cases. Chhattisgarh has 36 cases and Assam has registered 35 cases each.

Jharkhand has 33 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 18, while 12 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases while Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

Maharashtra accounts for 201 of 488 deaths in India

Of the total 488 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Gujarat at 48 and Delhi at 42 and Telangana at 18.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each till Saturday while Uttar Pradesh has reported 14 fatalities.

Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each.

Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 fatalities.

Five people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

75% deaths among those aged 6o and above, says health ministry

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Saturday said the mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.3 percent, while over 13 percent patients have recovered so far.

Addressing a daily media briefing about the novel coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said data indicates that of the people who died due the infection 14.4 percent were between 0-45 years, 10.3 percent between 45-60 years, 33.1 percent between 60-75 years and 42.2 percent were aged 75 and above.

“We saw that 75.3 per cent deaths were among those aged 60 or above and in 83 per cent cases there were co-morbidities,” he said and reiterated that the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are at high risk.

About containment strategies implemented along with the lockdown, Agarwal said field-level actions are fetching positive results in several places.

“A positive trend has been noted in 47 districts of 23 states and Union Territories. Kodaggu in Karnataka is a new district added to this list along with Mahe in Puducherry that has not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days,” the official said.

Twenty-two new districts in 12 states have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days. These districts include Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udaipur and Dholpur in Rajasthan, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, Rohtak in Haryana and Vishakhaptnam in Andhra Pradesh, Agarwal said.

He, however, stated that Patna in Bihar, Nadia in West Bengal and Panipat in Haryana where there were no COVID-19 positive cases in the first two weeks, have now reported incidents of the infection.

Ludhiana ACP dies of COVID-19

On Saturday, a 52-year-old Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, died from the disease.

ACP (North) Anil Kohli breathed his last at the SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. He said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus.

The officer had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 April. His wife, a security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday.

Govt approval compulsory for FDI from neighbouring countries, including China

The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies by neighbouring countries, including China, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment specifies that transfer of ownership of Indian companies arising out of FDI investments from neighbouring countries will now also be subject to government approval. Similar FDI restrictions were earlier placed on Pakistan and Bangladesh.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 07:48:02 IST

