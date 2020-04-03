Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Another person tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai’s densely populated Dharavi area on Thursday.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reportedly led a sanitisation drive and got himself sprayed with disinfectant in Guwahati, India Today reported.

“The state government has conducted sanitisation drive across the state to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal led the sanitization drive at Fancy Bazar area and Minister for Guwahati Development Department, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and other top officials of the state government were also present during the sanitization exercise,” the report said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 as 2,069 confirmed cases were reported across the country till Thursday. Additionally, there have been 156 patients who have recovered and 53 patients who have succumbed to the infection.

The total active cases are 1,860.

Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one.

The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said.

“A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala,” he added.

Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

“75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event,” she said.

Arvind Kejriwal provided information about the situation of coronavirus in Delhi, especially in the context of the Tablighi Jamaat event which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus.

He said that 55 new patients linked to the congregation in Nizamuddin have been detected, adding that 108 patients from the event have been reported in the National Capital. He also said that two attendees have died of COVID-19 so far.

“We are testing all the 2364 evacuated from Markaz. Patients from the Markaz appear to be more serious. It is possible that Delhi figures will see a spike in the next one or two days,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after two addresses to the nation over the coronavirus situation over the past few weeks, tweeted that he will share a video message at 9 am on Friday morning.​

The MHA on Thursday said that around 9,000 primary contacts of the Nizammudin congregation attendees have been identified so far.

The congregational event conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi has become a “hotspot” for the coronavirus after attendees from several states tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the efforts taken by state governments to ensure the curb of COVID-19 and stressed on the formulation of a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the nationwide lockdown concludes.

“Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life:,” said Modi during video interaction with the chief ministers on tackling COVID-19.

The chief miisters praised the leadership of Modi in the time of crisis and briefed about steps taken to contain spread of cases arising from Tabligha event in Delhi.

Modi also asked the chief ministers to reach out to Community Leaders and social welfare organizations to adopt a community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.

A second COVID-19 case has been registered in Mumbai’s Dharavi after a 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker tested positive for the virus on Thursday, ANI reported.

“The patient is a resident of Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning,” said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the order issued by the state government to allow alcohol supply to an individual on submission of doctor’s prescription that shows the person is suffering from withdrawal syndrome, Live Law reported. The stay has been ordered for three weeks.

A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on petitions filed by Congress MP TN Prathapan, Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

“We are concerned that the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing,” Justice Nambiar said, adding, “This is a recipe for disaster.”

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Thursday after a 31-year-old who attended the Tablighi jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for the virus, said chief minister Pema Khandu.

“At present he is asymptomatic and kept in isolation. His condition is stable,” said the chief minister.

According to local reports, the patient from Tezu in Lohit district has been kept in strict quarantine. The report also mentioned that seven people have been kept in quarantine – six in Namsai and one in Lohit. Their samples were sent to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry.

After Centre’s directive to States on Islamic sect members over rising COVID-19 Cases, Ponda Police in Goa on Wednesday has found around nine members from Tablighi Jamaat, who are natives of Gujarat and were hiding in Madrasa based at Ponda South Goa for last 11 days.

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra – two from Pune and one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338, said Maharashtra Health Department.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

On the intervening night of 1-2 April around 12. 15 am, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Goalpara, taking the state’s tally of positive cases up by 16 in the state.

Sarma also stated that all the three individuals had a travel history traced to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where they had attended a religious conglomeration.

Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.

But figures announced by states and union territories totalled 1,949 with at least 59 deaths, PTI reported.

The Ministry officials also said that cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March.

