Coronavirus pandemic: 5 Amazon Prime web movies releasing in April 2020 that are perfect to binge-watch during lockdown | Bollywood Life

Are you now finding yourself out of options of what to do at home with lockdown in India having extended till 3rd May? Well, no need to fret…because we have your back. Or rather, Amazon Prime has you covered, and we’re just the bearer of good news. With the coronavirus pandemic taking a more hazardous turn with each passing day, the most prudent things you could do at this time and catch on some good web movies that are high on both quality and entertainment. So, without further ado, here are 5 Amazon Prime Video web movies releasing (or have already released) in April 2020 that are perfect to binge-watch while under quarantine: Also Read – Did you know director Darren Aronofsky wanted to create ‘The Batman’ with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix?

1.) Invisible Life (Portuguese) – 3rd April

Separated by an awful lie, orthodox community and a dramatic turn of events, two sisters raised in 1950s Rio de Janeiro decided to take control of their destinies, each believing that the other is living their dreams while never giving up hope of one day finding each other. Also Read – Oscars 2020 Predictions: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — here’s who will win the Academy Award

2.) Les Misérables (French) – 10th April

Les Misérables revolves around a cop who join the Anti-Crime Brigade of the impoverished suburb of the 93th district of Montfermeil, Paris, France — where Victor Hugo wrote his famous 1862 eponymous novel — and gets tasked on his first day on the job, along with his two unscrupulous seniors, to find a baby lion in order to mitigate simmering tensions between a circus owner and drug lord. Little does anyone know that lion cub has been stolen by a troubled kid who wants to have it as a pet. Also Read – Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to re-release in India on February 14

3.) Selah and the Spades (English) – 10th April

This coming-of-age drama is centred on Selah, the head of The Spades, the most powerful of five factions that run the underground life of a prestigious boarding school, who’s well versed at choosing whom to keep close and whom to cut loose.

4.) Joker (English) – 16th April

Does anything else need to be written about the Oscar-winnng masterpiece, Joker, that hasn’t already been posted. One of the best superhero movie or dark, complex, psychological thrillers — either which way you look at it, and a brilliant underlying character study of a deeply psychopathic mind, headlined by a performance for the ages by Joaquin Phoenix. Even if you have already seen it, do yourself a favour and watch it again.

5.) The Lighthouse (English) – 16th April

An intricate slow-burn drama with two amazing performances from William Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, which also serves as an absorbing character study on isolation, making for a watch that really hits close to him.

So, there you have it. We have sorted out your April movie watchlist with Amazon Prime. Now, it’s binge time!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.