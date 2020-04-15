Coronavirus pandemic: Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid is stranded in Panchgani since lockdown was announced | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic has left many homeless. People who had come to Mumbai in the hopes of a job recently are stuck along with the ones who were here for work purposes. They have nowhere to go, no shelter, no food or other facilities. With the number of positive patients rising every minute, COVID-19 has created a panic among everyone. People want to go home but aren’t able to as a result of the unavailability of transport services. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan is also stranded away from home. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Aamir Khan donates to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund

As per a report, Junaid is in a bungalow in Panchgani. The theatre and filmmaking enthusiast was in Panchgani when the lockdown was announced. With no option available, Junaid stayed back. And now with the lockdown extended, he cannot travel to Mumbai and be with his family till 3rd May. Aamir and the rest of his family reside in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. Also Read – Throwback Tuesday: THIS rare picture of Kareena Kapoor from her wedding day symbolizes beauty, grace and elegance

Meanwhile, Junaid who has a keen interest in filmmaking was warned by his perfectionist father about the industry. Earlier while on Karan Johar‘s chat show, Aamir Khan opened up saying, “I think Junaid wants to be in films. He wants to act, he also wants to direct and make a film. I warned him that he has chosen a tough path. He happens to be my son and there will always be comparisons. It’ll be probably tougher for him.” Also Read – Monday Memes: Netizens add a spark of Bollywood to coronavirus jokes

Furthermore, Aamir opened up on Junaid’s acting debut during a group interview. “We are looking for Junaid. I’ve seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story… I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he’ll be in the film. If not, he won’t be,” he opened up on Junaid’s Bollywood dreams.

We hope Junaid is safe and healthy and would soon reunite with his family after the lockdown.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.