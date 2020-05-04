Coronavirus pandemic: Academy Awards governors open up on major change in rules and if the Oscars will happen next year | Bollywood Life

As the world comes to terms with the coronavirus pandmeic, or at least trying its best to, the entertainment industry, too, has witnessed a major upheaval with most of the impending shoots of films, TV shows and web series being cancelled, and movies being the biggest sufferer of all three, with even completed films neither able to see theatrical releases nor sure when business in cinema halls would return to normalcy. In such a scenario, OTT platforms have seen a huge surge as many films, earlier meant for theatrical viewing, now contemplating direct digital release. Also Read – Sanjay Suri to release Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated political drama Les Miserables in India

Moreover, as the scenario grows bleaker, with not even one third of the movies meant to see the light of day in theatres likely to release this year, the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have approved a temporary change in the rules to include movies directly streamed online, without first completing the minimum mandated screening in cinemas. However, some have not taken kindly to this, highlighting how it puts those films at an disadvantage, which depend on visual scope, breathtaking effects, or immersive sounds to evoke a cinematic feel and create a desired impact on the viewer. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Parasite dominates Oscars 2020, Malang enjoys a good first weekend

Also, on the topic of a possible change in date for the Oscars, provided the ceremony may find it inconceivable to go ahead in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak not improving in coming months and if several potential wards front runners in myriad categories opt out of digital releases, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson told Deadline, “We are in Week 7 of the global pandemic and we are looking at everything in front of us, but that Oscar show is 10 months away from us now, and we can’t predict what is happening between now and February 28th. There’s a reason why we postponed our board meeting a month — so we would have some more information about how this pandemic progressed. We’ve done our best, but there are many more months to come. The unpredictability of the current state of the world and how it will affect all things including Oscar has been noted, but the Academy is sticking with the planned show — at least for now. I will say this has been a very deliberative Board of Governors who have spent a lot of time looking at this season and these scenarios. The board, as you see in these rules today, will respond accordingly.” Also Read – Oscar Nominations 2020: Joker, Obamas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood likely to get the most nods

Well, the impact of the deadly COVID-19 has been so adverse that even the Oscars has had to change its rules while questions are already being raised over the ceremony itself, which is months form now.

