Coronavirus pandemic: Actor Karan Wahi plans to donate all his money received from endorsements and promotions to battle COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he receives through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGOs, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read – Karan Wahi, Karishma Tanna, Nakuul Mehta – Here are our TV Instagrammers of the week

“I am hopeful that my contribution in India’s battle against the coronavirus will help save the lives of many people out there. I’m happy to be there for those who are in need of our support in these difficult times. I will be sending all my money to these NGOs in different corners of the country which give out meals and health facilities to the locals,” Karan Wahi said. Also Read – Rithvik Dhanjani pens a heartwarming Thank-You post for Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and others for the surprise birthday bash

The donations coming in from Karan’s social media will cover NGOs in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.

