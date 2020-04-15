Coronavirus pandemic: Actress Soundarya Sharma approaches the Indian embassy to return home from LA, USA | Bollywood Life

Actress Soundarya Sharma has approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma reveals her HIDDEN TALENT while being stuck in LA [Exclusive]

"These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to the hundreds of students, including other fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources," Soundarya said.

She added: "I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance however there has been no positive response nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here."

The actress, who featured in the film “Ranchi Diaries”, is hoping to be evacuated back to India.

“I would humbly request the indian embassy and the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are stuck here to help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange an evacuation flight back to India,” she said.

Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Recently, BollywoodLife had got in touch with Soundarya Sharma, and had inquired how she’s spending time in Los Angeles, to which she had responded, “Aap jo kar rahe ho (whatever you are doing), I am doing exactly the same. I am just killing time and being at home. I am meditating, working out at home and of late, I’ve begun to learn Spanish. So I’m learning online Spanish. And I am watching a couple of web shows, movies and all that stuff.”

When asked about the hidden talents that she had discovered while in lockdown, the actress replied, “I have many talents, (but my) hidden talent is I can eat as much as I want. This I didn’t know.”

(As per inputs from IANS)

