Coronavirus pandemic: After helping daily wage earners, Salman Khan extends support to 50 female ground workers | Bollywood Life

Salman Khan’s generosity makes him one of the kindest souls of Bollywood. The superstar has been contributing a lot the society through his charity foundation, Being Human. And he continues to help the needy and poor on an individual level as well. Amidst this coronavirus crisis, Salman pledged to help 25,000 daily wage earners. The actor started this noble deed by transferring Rs. 3,000 to each daily wage earner’s account. The Dabangg star recently also helped daily wage workers with food essentials. Politician Baba Siddique confirmed the same development by tweeting, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!” Also Read – ‘With Salman Khan by my side, I am still hopeful for a good theatrical release,’ says Satish Kaushik on his directorial comeback, Kaagaz

After helping them, Salman Khan has now apparently extended support to 50 female ground workers. The superstar immediately decided to support them once he got an emergency call from Malegaon. According to a media report, Salman’s team began the ground research and made arrangements as soon as possible. Salman Khan’s manager confirmed this news and said that the actor has been generous and he responds to anyone, who genuinely needs help. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: No blockbuster Eid for Salman Khan fans as Radhe gets pushed?

Meanwhile, Salman is currently stationed at his Panvel farmhouse, away from his father, Salim Khan, who is residing at their Mumbai residence. However, the father-son duo is in constant touch over video calls. “Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls,” Salim Khan told Mumbai Mirror.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde lined up.

