Coronavirus pandemic: After Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shoots at home during lockdown | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus is currently a major concern. The outbreak in the country has increased and the Government has started taking the required measures. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. It’s been more than 10 days since the Television industry has stalled shoot in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. All the celebrities have been talking about they are spending their quarantine time at home and how they are learning new things. Amidst all this, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is busy shooting for his show at home. Also Read – Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh to star in a Yash Raj film?

Earlier, it was reported that Mohsin Khan has been shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at home. His brother has been apparently shooting him at home and once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers. Now, Shaheer Sheikh is also following his path. As per reports in India Forums, he is also shooting at home. Shaheer even confirmed the news saying, “Yes I did shoot a few scenes”. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayShaheerSheikh: Anant, Arjun, Dev or Abir — which is your favourite character of the birthday boy? — vote now

Well, it seems we will soon get to some new episodes of our favourite shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke soon.

