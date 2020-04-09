Coronavirus pandemic: After Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood offers his hotel to nurses and doctors fighting against COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

The situation in the country, in fact, all around the world is terrible right now. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the whole world is facing an issue that has resulted in countless deaths. This family of the virus originated in Wuhan, China that spread like a wildfire in more than 190 countries. Now, talking about India, about more than 4,700 positive cases have been registered of Coronavirus. About more than 100 cases resulted in deaths. The numbers are staggering and the situation is just getting worse day-by-day. Celebrities are doing their bit and donating some amount to help and support PM Narendra Modi to help beat the pandemic that is spreading in the country. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Gauri Khan is ‘learning makeup tips’ from daughter Suhana Khan — view post

After Shah Rukh Khan, now Sonu Sood has decided to help the government by making his hotel available for the nurses and doctors who are battling against COVID-19 like soldiers at the war front. A couple of hours ago, Sonu shared the picture on his social handle which was a statement saying, “In the tough times that we have been living & to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day & night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers.”(sic). Here the post shared by Sonu on his social handle: Also Read – Holi 2020: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 20-year-old throwback video dancing to their heart’s content is basically all of us

While talking to Times of India, the actor opened up on his noble gesture with the portal saying, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives.”

He further went on to add, “They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri opened up their workspace for the BMC officials in these tough times.

