Coronavirus pandemic: Ajay Devgn implores recovered COVID-19 patients to donated blood; says, ‘Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus’ | Bollywood Life

As the world tussles with the coronavirus pandemic, India, too, is trying their best to cope with the deadly disease. Thankfully ,the death toll in the country isn't as alarming as some other parts of the world, and more than a few COVID-19 victims have made a full recovery. That doesn't mean that more cases aren't being detected by the day, and in order to save them, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has made a very logical appeal to those who've already recovered.

In a recent post on his official Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn has implored those who've convalesced from COVID-19 to donate blood so that others being afflicted with the life-threatening malady can be helped, aptly stating that the blood of the recovered individuals contains the necessary bioloigical combatants to help new victims battle coronavirus. Read his entire post below:

"If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover."

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Two other major Bollywood stars, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan, also took to Twitter to make similar please:

Well, we hope that the recovered COVID-19 patients are listening and do what’s necessary in these trying times.

