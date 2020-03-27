Coronavirus pandemic: Alaya F shares a video of people loitering on Versova beach, calls them ‘stupid and irresponsible’ | Bollywood Life

The whole world is badly afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. It has come to India and celebrities have been going all out to tell people to stay indoors to safeguard their lives and those of their, loved ones. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan are constantly telling people to be very careful. Alaya F took to Instagram to share a video of people loitering on Versova Beach. We can see the cops coming and telling people to go home. The whole of India is on a 21 days lockdown and it is one of the ways for us to prevent a huge spread of the coronavirus. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Amidst lockdown, Alaya F is missing her Kathak classes

In India, we have close to thousand cases. The worst affected is Maharashtra followed by Kerala. The government is correct that the coming couple of weeks is very crucial. Hospitals, media outlets, grocery shops, etc are open for the public. The practice of social distancing is being followed religiously. We have seen cases emerge even in places like Mizoram. The government has banned domestic and international travel. Relief packages have been introduced by the government as this phase will mean loss of income for daily wage earners, farmers and many sectors. Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Alaya F for a dramedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag

Celebrities are doing their bit to keep the spirits high. From sharing workout videos to fun clips of their hobbies, pets, household chores and so on. The pandemic has ravaged nations like Spain, Italy and now the latest one is the US. There is no vaccine in hand so far. The only silver lining seems to be Germany’s intensive testing that has kept it in check in the country. We can understand Alaya F’s concern here. The actress made a smashing debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. People loved her performance. Like every responsible citizen, she too is doing her best. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Alaya F, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alanna Panday – VOTE for the starkid with A-game on social media

Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!