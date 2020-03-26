Coronavirus pandemic: Amidst lockdown, Alaya F is missing her Kathak classes | Bollywood Life

Budding actress Alaya F, who won wide acclaim with her debut role in Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year, is missing her Kathak classes in the time of coronavirus lockdown. Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Alaya F for a dramedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag

“Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak,” Alaya wrote as a caption with the video.

In the video, Alaya F attempts a spinning move in Kathak even as she tries to keep her move together.

